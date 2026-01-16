UK marines in Norway conduct exercises to prepare for NATO-Russia conflict — newspaper

BRUSSELS, January 16. /TASS/. British marines stationed at Camp Viking in Norway are practicing combat operations in extreme weather conditions to prepare for a worst-case scenario involving the activation of NATO’s Article 5 on collective defense and a possible armed conflict with Russia, Politico reports.

According to the piece, the number of personnel at the base is expected to reach 1,500 by spring 2026 and increase to 2,000 by 2027. In an interview with Politico, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said that London plans to effectively double the number of its Royal Marines in Norway within three years.

The publication recalls that the UK announced the establishment of an Arctic base in Norway in 2023.

On December 17, speaking at a Russian Defense Ministry meeting, President Vladimir Putin said that politicians in Europe are "raising the level of hysteria" and "instilling fears" about the inevitability of a clash with Russia. Claims about a possible Russian attack on Europe, he said, are "lies and nonsense.".