Inflation in Russia total 5.59% as of 2025 year-end — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Inflation in the Russian consumer market amounted to 5.59% in annual terms as of the end of 2025, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its current price situation review.

"Inflation in the consumer market totaled 5.59% as of 2025 year-end against December 2024. In monthly terms, consumer price growth rates declined to 0.32% in December. In the foods sector, price growth rates slowed to 0.43%, including to 1.6% for fruits and vegetables; price growth rates for other foods remained actually at the last month level (0,28%)," the ministry said.

"Price growth rates in the services sector dropped to 0.15%. Annual inflation was registered at the level of 5.59% in December 2025," the ministry added.