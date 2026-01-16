Driverless truck fleet in Russia to reach 920 units by end of 2028

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The driverless truck fleet in Russia is planned to be increased to 920 units by the end of 2028, according to materials for the exhibition on the sidelines of the meeting on autonomous transport development chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

"Phased replication is planned: from first hundreds of self-driving trucks in 2026-2027 to thousands of units over time until 2030. The year of 2026 - 179 units, the year of 2027 - 334 units, and the year of 2028 - 920 units," the presentation indicates.

To date, 95 vehicles were manufactured, which are engaged in commercial transportation on M-11 Neva highway and the Central Ring Road.