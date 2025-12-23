Ukraine launches over 100 drones on Russia’s Belgorod region in past day

BELGOROD, December 23. /TASS/. Over the past day, Ukraine’s armed forces targeted localities in the bordering Russian region of Belgorod, employing more than 100 drones and two munitions, the region’s operational headquarters reported via Telegram. A man and his wife were injured in an FPV-drone attack on a car near the urban locality of Krasny Pakhar in the region’s Volokonovka municipality. The couple was treated as outpatients after receiving initial medical care, the headquarters said, adding that two infrastructure facilities, two private homes, and a social facility were damaged.

Fragments of a downed drone damaged a car in the Belgorod municipality as Ukrainians launched 24 drones on it. A private home, two farms and a storage shed were damaged in the Valuiki municipality, on which 15 enemy drones were fired. In the Graivoron District, two civilian houses were damaged as the enemy fired 13 drones and one munition on localities there.

The Krasnaya Yaruga municipality came under attack from eight Ukrainian drones and two munitions, leaving an infrastructure facility damaged. A man was injured in the Shebekino district, which was attacked with 22 unmanned aerial vehicles. Also, two private homes and an electricity line were damaged there.