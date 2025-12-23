Silver price hits new all-time high, exceeding $70 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for March 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) hit a new all-time high, exceeding $70 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (3:00 a.m. GMT), the price of silver was up 3.77%, reaching $70.035 per troy ounce.

By 6:20 a.m. Moscow time (3:20 a.m. GMT), the price of silver had slowed down growth and reached $69.845 per ounce (up 3.49%).

Meanwhile, the price of gold futures contracts for February 2025 delivery on the Comex exchange was $4,517.3 (up 2.96%).

Earlier on Tuesday, gold futures on the Comex exchange hit a new all-time high, exceeding $4,500 per troy ounce.