IMF expects global inflation to decline to 3.8% this year

WASHINGTON, January 19. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects global headline inflation to slow down to 3.8% in this year and 3.4% in 2027.

"Global headline inflation is expected to decline from an estimated 4.1% in 2025 to 3.8% in 2026 and further to 3.4% in 2027," the IMF said.

The inflation projections are largely unchanged as compared to the ones made by the IMF in October 2025 and "envisage inflation returning to target more gradually in the United States than in other large economies," the document indicates.