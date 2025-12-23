Construction of ships for Trump's Golden Fleet expected to begin in 2030s — agency

NEW YORK, December 23. /TASS/. The construction of new battleships unveiled by US President Donald Trump is set to begin in the early 2030s, the Associated Press reported, citing a US official.

According to the official, design efforts are now underway for the new ships.

Earlier, Trump told at a press conference that he would personally be involved in the design efforts as he's a "very aesthetic person." The president promised that the new battleship would be 100 times more powerful than any other American-built warship. According to him, the first ship is going to be named the USS Defiant.

Politico reported earlier, citing US defense industry sources, that the Trump administration would be unlikely to build the Golden Fleet in two or two-and-a-half years.

On Monday, Trump announced plans to construct three aircraft carriers and 12 to 15 submarines to strengthen the US Navy, as well as two battleships carrying cruise missiles with nuclear warheads, along with hypersonic weapons. The president said the vessels would be part of a "Golden Fleet." He pointed out that the ships would take two to two-and-a-half years to build. US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, in turn, stated that the new class of US battleships would be named after Trump.