Iran may demand security guarantees involving Russia, China — expert

ROME, March 20. /TASS/. The United States does not share Israel’s objectives regarding Iran and may be open to a compromise that includes security guarantees for Tehran. As Alberto Bradanini, former Italian Ambassador to Tehran and Beijing, explained to TASS, Russia and China could play a role in shaping a new regional security framework.

"Israel does not seek de-escalation; its aim is Iran’s complete destruction and fragmentation into smaller ethnic entities. They want to turn Iran into Gaza or destabilize it, as has happened in Syria, Sudan, or Libya. Israel’s goal is the disintegration of a large, powerful country that supports Palestine - this is the core reason behind the conflict with Iran," Bradanini stated. However, many regional countries, starting with Turkey, oppose such a scenario. "European nations are concerned about a potential wave of mass migration. Refugees are unlikely to head to America; instead, they will reach Europe via Turkey, as happened in 2015 after the Syrian crisis. Most importantly, the US does not support this plan. Iran has made it clear that if Israel attempts to disintegrate it, Tehran will respond by destroying everything around it - possessing a large stockpile of weapons 'as a last resort.' Iran’s actions against targets in Persian Gulf countries pose significant challenges to the global economy, particularly the American economy," he added.

Bradanini emphasized that if the US truly wishes to end this conflict, a compromise must be reached. "Iran will likely present its own conditions, most crucially demanding guarantees that there will be no further attacks. Given their mistrust of both the Americans and Israelis, Iran might propose a security architecture involving Russia and China as guarantors," he suggested. In his view, the primary outcome of the current efforts - ostensibly aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon - has been the realization that Tehran’s main goal now is to acquire one, viewing it as the ultimate deterrent.