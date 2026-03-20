Lukashenko promises not to supply missiles to Iran during conflict

MINSK, March 20. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk will not supply missiles to Iran, as that would mean being directly at war with the US.

"They (Iran - TASS) have never asked us for missiles," BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

"Even if they had asked, we would not have been able to supply these missiles to them, because this means a war with the Americans. We don't want this war. They're too late. They should have talked about missiles before the war. We talked with the Iranians about many things in the military-industrial complex, but we never got to missiles," Lukashenko told journalists, according to a video published by Telegram channel Pool One, close to his press service.

Lukashenko explained that supplying weapons to one of the warring parties means becoming "if not an accomplice, then a supporter of the war. We don't want this.".