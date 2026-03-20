Russia obliged to strike country potentially transferring nukes to Kiev — lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia would be forced to attack any country that transfers nuclear weapons to Ukraine, thus violating the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Andrey Kartapolov, head of the State Duma's Defense Committee, told TASS.

"We all know perfectly well that Ukraine currently lacks the conditions to develop its own nuclear weapons. It has neither the technology, nor the expertise, nor the personnel, nor the technical infrastructure to do so. So, if such a weapon appears there, it has been transferred. And this is a violation of the NPT Treaty, and this, again, is a direct threat to our country. Therefore, we will be obliged to strike the country that has taken such a reckless step," Kartapolov pointed out.

He also noted that the very fact that European politicians have such plans "speaks volumes." "It speaks to their complete confusion, their incompetence and lack of understanding of the current situation, as well as their complete detachment from the interests of their peoples and their states," the lawmaker emphasized.