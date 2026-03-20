IDF eliminates official representative of IRGC during overnight strikes — press service

TEL AVIV, March 20. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has stated that during overnight strikes on Iran, it eliminated the representative of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian army), Ali Mohammad Naini.

"Overnight (Friday), the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated Ali Mohammad Naini, the Spokesperson and Head of the Public Relations Array of the IRGC," the army's press service said in a statement.

The IDF called the killing of Naini part of "a series of eliminations of dozens of senior figures of the Iranian regime during the operation." The Israeli army "will continue to operate with determination against the commanders and senior officials of the Iranian terror regime," the press service added.