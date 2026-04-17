US will not pay for transfer of Iranian uranium — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump claims that Tehran will hand over to Washington all of its highly enriched uranium and the United States will pay nothing to Iran for that.

"The U.S.A. will get all nuclear ‘dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form," he wrote on his Truth Social platform. What Trump calls "nuclear dust" is highly enriched uranium stored at Iranian nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow that were struck by the United States in June 2025.

"This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either," Trump added.