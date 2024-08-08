Biden’s son received millions of dollars from Romanian businessman, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON, August 8. /TASS/. The office of the US special counsel has accused Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, of receiving several million dollars from a Romanian businessman in order to promote his interests in the US.

According to a court filing in younger Biden’s tax evasion case, the prosecution will introduce the evidence that in 2015-2017, Hunter Biden and his business partners received about $3.1 mln from a Romanian businessman "who was attempting to influence US policy and public opinion." ABC News specified that this businessman was Gabriel Popoviciu, accused of corruption by Romanian investigators.

According to prosecutors, Popoviciu wanted US government agencies to probe the Romanian bribery investigation he was facing, hoping that this would end his legal trouble. The court filing indicated that Biden agreed to assist him. In 2017, Popoviciu was sentenced to seven years in jail.

The prosecutors also plan to present the evidence of Biden’s ties to two foreign energy companies, Ukraine’s Burisma and China’s CEFC. However, they noted that he had not performed any work in exchange for millions of dollars from these companies.

Hunter Biden faces three felony tax charges and additional misdemeanors for allegedly failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2016 to 2020.