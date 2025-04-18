MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has signed laws on extending martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days starting from May 9.

According to information posted on the Verkhovna Rada's website, Zelensky signed the laws on April 18.

On April 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the 15th time to extend these regimes. Martial law and mobilization were extended until August 6.

Zelensky, whose presidential powers officially expire on May 20, 2024, submitted the relevant bills to the Ukrainian parliament on April 15.

Due to martial law, the country has not held parliamentary or presidential elections. Recently, however, Ukrainian media have repeatedly speculated that martial law and general mobilization may not be extended this time in the context of conflict resolution negotiations involving the United States; it has been admitted that elections could be held as early as this summer.

Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told TASS that Zelensky had thus demonstrated his contempt for US peacekeeping initiatives and his unwillingness to discuss the possibility of holding elections.