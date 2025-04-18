Trump, Lula admire Putin, disdain Zelensky — media

BUENOS AIRES, April 18. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and US leader Donald Trump admire the policies of Russian President Vladimir Putin but feel scorn toward Vladimir Zelensky, according to columnists from the Brazil-based newspaper O Globo.

The outlet notes that relations between the American and Brazilian administrations remain strained, as the two leaders have virtually nothing in common. The head of the White House views former Brazilian President (2019-2022) Jair Bolsonaro as a closer and more convenient partner for Washington. At the same time, O Globo asserts that Trump is currently unable to focus on the bilateral agenda with Brazil amid the trade war with China, negotiations on ending the conflict in Ukraine, and "surreal initiatives to take over Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal."

Meanwhile, O Globo emphasizes that "the level of contempt that they [Trump and Lula da Silva] both have for Vladimir Zelensky is striking." In contrast, the authors of the article note, both leaders express admiration for Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Lula da Silva confirmed his plans to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. The Brazilian leader also stated that he intended to discuss opportunities for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine with Putin.

Following his conversation with the Russian president in March, Trump likewise emphasized that Putin had proven himself to be a "very solid" and "very strong" person.