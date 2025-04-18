LUGANSK, April 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a mercenary from Australia in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) fighting on Ukraine’s side, the FSB regional branch reported on Friday.

The Australian citizen arrived in Ukraine of his own free will as a mercenary in order "to get a financial reward" for his participation in the Ukraine conflict in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. The man signed a contract with Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and served in the Ukrainian 66th separate mechanized brigade. After undergoing special military training, the Australian fought on the territory of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, the FSB specified.

"The FSB regional branch for the Lugansk People’s Republic jointly with the FSB branch for the Moscow Military District has foiled the unlawful activity of a mercenary… A criminal probe has been opened against the foreign citizen on counts of the crime stipulated under part 3, article 359 of Russia’s Criminal Code (’A Mercenary’s Participation in an Armed Conflict or Military Activities’)," the FSB press office said in a statement.