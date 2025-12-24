Medvedev calls on world to designate Ukraine’s nationalism as destructive ideology

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalism should be designated as one of the bloodiest and most destructive ideologies and denounced globally, Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council deputy chairman, argued in an article released in Rodina (Motherland) magazine.

"Ukrainian nationalism must be designated as one of the bloodiest and most destructive ideologies carried over in the 21st century from the 20th century," Medvedev wrote. In this context, the politician insisted, in the broader public discourse, the ideology supported by Ukrainian nationalists "must fall in line with other notorious totalitarian, extremist and racist ideologies, like Nazism, Fascism, or Japan’s militarism, and be denounced internationally."

Medvedev described Ukrainian nationalism as a hand-made political project that rose to its anti-human fame last century with what he called targeted mass support from the United States and Great Britain, the two countries that "needed a powerful Russophobic battering ram to wage a proxy war against the Soviet Union."

"The alignment with pseudo-historical Ukrainian narratives, and support for crazy political schemes, created by the Anglo-Saxons, including the so-called Holodomor, are hostile acts toward Russia. And they are fraught with major negative implications for everybody who would like to take part in this show," the politician warned.