SANA reports on meeting between Syrian foreign, defense ministers and Putin in Moscow

TUNIS, December 24. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of the Syrian Transitional Government Asaad al-Shaibani and Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra have discussed ways to develop bilateral military-technical partnership with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Syrian news agency SANA reported.

"Defense cooperation with Russia is aimed at strengthening security and stability in Syria and throughout the Middle East region," the report said. The talks focused on "increasing the Syrian army's defense capability through modernization of military equipment and the introduction of modern developments, as well as the transfer of military-technical experience," the agency said. "Particular emphasis was placed on the strategic nature of cooperation in the military-industrial complex," SANA added.

When discussing recent regional and global events, the parties emphasized "the importance of political and diplomatic coordination between Damascus and Moscow in international forums," according to the report.

The meeting discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries, projects to restore and develop economic infrastructure, and attracting investment to Syria, the agency said. "Expanding bilateral trade and partnerships with Russia aims to have a positive impact on the Syrian economy and contribute to improving the population's standard of living," the report said.

The Kremlin press service has not yet reported such contact.