Kremlin spokesman urges Poland to remember political distortion has no place in G20

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Polish authorities tend to twist things and politicize their participation in various groups, while Warsaw should remember that the G20 is focused on economic issues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Poland’s desire to join the Group of 20.

The US has been actively pushing for Poland’s G20 membership, with Washington inviting Warsaw to attend the upcoming G20 summit in Miami. At the same time, the US criticized South Africa, a G20 member since the group’s inception, and opted not to invite it to the event.

"In fact, Poland is a significant economy and a relatively large country in Eastern Europe," Peskov noted. "We hope Poland remembers that the G20 is an economic forum focused on discussions of economic issues," he added. "As a rule, the Poles tend to politicize everything and distort the meaning of policies," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

"As for economic debates, the question is if Poland’s economy meets the required parameters," Peskov emphasized, adding: "There are certain requirements for countries to join the G20."

The Group of 20, an informal association of the biggest developed and emerging economies, was created in the fall of 1999 to coordinate the leading nations’ efforts to maintain global economic stability. Over the years, the G20 has started to pay more attention to geopolitical issues. G20 summits have been taking place since 2008.