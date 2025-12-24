Brazil interested in Russian diesel, gasoline supplies — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Brazil is interested in importing diesel and gasoline from Russia, Brazil’s ambassador to Moscow Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos said in an interview with TASS, adding that Russian fuel helps maintain low prices in the country's economy.

"We are very interested in increasing our exports to Russia and want to continue importing goods from Russia such as fertilizers and diesel fuel, as well as other products that are important to us. Diesel is especially important because Brazil has become a major oil producer and exporter, but we have insufficient refining capacity. Therefore, we are forced to import diesel fuel and sometimes gasoline," he said.

The possibility "to purchase diesel at lower prices helps curb inflation by keeping prices low in the economy as a whole," the diplomat said, adding that "diesel is especially important because Brazil's transportation system relies heavily on road freight."