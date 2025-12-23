KazTransOil, PERN ink agreement for oil transot to Germany

ASTANA, December 23. /TASS/. KazTransOil signed an agreement with Polish oil and gas company PERN on oil acceptance and delivery in the territory of Poland, the national pipeline operator of Kazakhstan said.

"Cooperation with PERN, the operator of the Polish pipeline system, has strategic importance to ensure stable transit of Kazakh oil in the direction of Germany and establishing efficient interaction between operators of main oil pipelines all over the transportation route, starting from the territory of Kazakhstan," the company said.

The agreement on cooperation regulates issues of oil acceptance and delivery at the Adamowo-Zastawa point in the territory of Poland. The document determines the interaction procedure between the parties and will come into force from January 1, 2026.