Resumption of air traffic between Russia, US long overdue — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian side hopes that the United States will demonstrate sufficient political will to lift the air blockade, which has become meaningless, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of the North Atlantic Alexander Gusarov said, adding that the resumption of air traffic between the countries is long overdue.

"The resumption of direct air service between Russia and the United States is long overdue. This step would clearly demonstrate the improving dialogue between the two countries and the revival of mutual trust at the interstate level," he told Izvestia newspaper.

"We hope that the American side will demonstrate sufficient political will to lift the air blockade, which has lost all meaning," Gusarov added.