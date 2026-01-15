MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the West's ongoing military support to Ukraine, asserting that it reveals a lack of genuine commitment to peace and a swift resolution to the conflict. During a recent news briefing, she highlighted the persistent buildup of weapons and ammunition supplies, pointing to the continuous operation of the Rzeszow airport in Poland as evidence. Since 2022, this hub has facilitated a steady flow of military cargo destined for Ukrainian forces.

Zakharova emphasized that "observers note the prominent roles played by the British and Canadian air forces, as well as private transport airlines linked to the US military, in supplying military equipment through this so-called hub." She also drew attention to the "medical flights," primarily originating from Germany and Spain.

She concluded by stating, "The involvement of European members of NATO members in arming and financially supporting the Kiev regime speaks volumes about their true intentions. Their actions speak louder than any hypocritical words about a desire for peace - they reveal their real priorities far more clearly than any official declarations."