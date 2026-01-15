Russia urges UN secretariat to abandon double standards and bias — Permanent Mission

UN, January 16. /TASS/. The UN Secretariat uses double standards in assessing global crises and goes beyond its authority, undermining the legitimacy of the body, Dmitry Chumakov, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said.

"It is important to avoid double standards and a selective approach in the secretariat's assessments of current events. We regret that over the past period we have seen such changes in relation to the most pressing issues on the world agenda - the crises in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, Iran and the Middle East in general, Venezuela and Sudan," Chumakov told a meeting of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the secretary general's report on the work of the organization.

He noted "a rapid loss of impartiality in the work of the United Nations" and called for combating the arbitrariness of large donors imposing mandates that do not enjoy consensus.

The Russian diplomat also drew attention to the financial problems of the organization, stressing the need for timely payment of contributions by all states. He called the unilateral restrictions that prevent bona fide taxpayers from fulfilling their obligations to the UN budget unacceptable.

Chumakov expressed regret that the budget proposals for 2026 were formed in the logic of finding a response to the financial crisis, and not to strengthen the system. He called on the secretary general to pay more attention to consultations with delegations and added that the key role in making decisions about the future of the United Nations should remain with the member states.