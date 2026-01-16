Machado gives Trump her Nobel Peace Prize, Trump takes it — Fox News

NEW YORK, January 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has received the Nobel Peace Price from Venezuelan opposition activist María Corina Machado, Fox News reported.

"I am getting word from White House officials that Machado insisted that she give the Nobel medal to the President, and he did accept it," host Bret Baier said during in a Fox News broadcast.

Earlier, Machado said he had "presented" her award to Trump, but did not said whether the US leader accepted it.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he considers himself worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. However, on October 10, 2025, the Nobel Committee announced that this year's prize had been awarded to Maria Corina Machado, the leader of Venezuelan far-right opposition.

The Washington Post reported in early January that Trump had decided not to support Machado politically, because she accepted the prize in 2025 instead of turning it down in Trump’s favor.