Kiev suffers through third day of blackouts

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Blackouts in Kiev continue for a third day in a row, the Ukrainian publication Strana reported.

According to capital Telegram channels, all categories of electricity consumers currently either have no power at all or have it only partially.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko promised that power would be returned to Kiev's residents by the evening of January 15.

Earlier, Strana reported that amid the blackout, pipes have begun bursting in high-rise buildings in the Ukrainian capital.

Power outages have been reported in Kiev and the Kiev Region since the end of 2025 due to severe damage to electricity facilities in and outside the capital city. On January 9, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko called on residents to leave the city if possible amid problems with heating and electricity supply, noting that half of all residential buildings were left without heating. On January 13, Klitschko reported an even more severe situation with electricity in the city, with power being insufficient even for critical infrastructure. By Tuesday evening, around 500 high-rise buildings in Kiev were left without heating. Tram and trolleybus traffic was suspended on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Ukrainian capital. Witnesses told TASS that electricity supply to households in Kiev is available for only two to three hours per day, with interruptions in heating and water supply also reported. According to Ukrainian media, several stores in the city have closed, and lines have already formed near supermarkets that are still operating.