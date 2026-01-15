West, US not shy about using all means to change regime in Iran — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The West, including the United States, is not shy about using all means, including economic ones, to change the regime in Iran, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"As for what the United States can do about Iran, the question should be addressed to the American side," Zakharova said. "We believe that regime change as a phenomenon is unacceptable in the modern world, especially if countries talk about respecting the UN Charter and are members of the UN."

"We are talking about a sovereign state of Iran with strong, powerful, democratic traditions that respect democracy and its own history. But at the same time, we see how Western countries, — you have listed the United States, you have named Israel, you have named European capitals, — are using all unacceptable ways not to resolve disputes economically, but to exert economic influence on Iran and the people of this country, specifically for a regime change. And they don't hesitate to talk about it."

According to her, it is already obvious that the West uses the economic, humanitarian, and social spheres to change the regime.

"They say it in plain text. No UN state has the right to support such methods if it respects the UN Charter," Zakharova said.