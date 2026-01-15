Russia maintains its stance of building equal relations with all countries — Putin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia maintains its readiness of building equal relations with all countries for the sake of universal prosperity and development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I would like to emphasize and ask you to take it into account that Russia always stands ready to build equal and mutually beneficial relations with all international partners for the sake of universal prosperity, well-being and development," Putin said at a ceremony to receive diplomatic credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors.

The ceremony was traditionally organized in the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace with representatives from 34 foreign countries in attendance, according to the Kremlin’s press office.