Putin champions international cooperation amid deteriorating global situation

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The situation on the international stage is rapidly deteriorating, something that could be helped with greater international cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony to receive diplomatic credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors.

"International cooperation is one of the key factors of human development and prosperity. It is countries’ ability to maintain constructive relations that global stability and security depend on in today’s diverse and interconnected world. Open and honest partnership is what creates opportunities to resolve common issues, even the most difficult ones," Putin noted.

"People say for a reason that peace does not come by itself but through efforts to build it, which need to be made every day. Peace requires effort, responsibility, and a conscious choice. This is clearly relevant, especially today, when the situation on the international stage is increasingly deteriorating. I don’t think anyone would dispute that," the Russian president added.

He emphasized that long-standing conflicts were flaring up again, and new, serious hotbeds of tension were also emerging, while diplomacy and efforts to find consensus and compromise were often replaced with dangerous unilateral decisions.