Putin to attend plenary session of Russian Federation Council — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will attend the plenary session of the Russian Parliament’s upper house, the Federation Council, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Today is an extremely busy day for Putin. He will soon participate in the plenary session of the Federation Council. You may know well that the autumn session [of the Federation Council] is closing and the Russian Parliament is summing up the year-end results," Peskov said.

He added that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the reform of the Federation Council formation procedure and the fifth anniversary of the adoption of amendments to the Constitution.

"President Putin will address the members of the upper house," Peskov noted.