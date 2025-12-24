Brazil fully supports peace talks on Ukraine — ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Brazil fully supports peace talks on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, and it has never supported the diplomatic isolation of Russia, Brazil’s ambassador to Moscow, Sergio Rodrigues dos Santos, said in an interview with TASS.

"Our position has remained unchanged since the very beginning of the conflict. First and foremost, we fully support a negotiated, diplomatic resolution to the conflict, taking into account the security concerns of all parties and providing the solution is sustainable," he said.

"As part of our position, we have, from the very beginning, opposed unilateral sanctions, as well as the diplomatic isolation of Russia, since we do not believe that such measures in any way contribute to finding a negotiated solution to the conflict," the diplomat noted.