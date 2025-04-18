Talks on Ukrainian conflict resolution complicated — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The matter of resolving the Ukrainian conflict is highly complex, and the current discussions surrounding it remain difficult, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

"Talks are rather difficult, as this matter – the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict – is far from simple," Peskov said at a daily news briefing in response to a question about US President Donald Trump’s recent remark that he expected Russia’s response on a proposed Ukrainian ceasefire this week.

US President Trump told journalists in the White House on Thursday that he expected to get Russia’s response on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine as early as this week.

"We’re going to be hearing from them this week, very shortly, actually," Trump stated.

On March 18, Trump proposed that both sides of the conflict refrain from targeting energy infrastructure for 30 days. Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed and immediately gave the Russian military the appropriate orders. Vladimir Zelensky later declared that Ukraine also supported the proposal.

However, Ukraine launched attacks on Russian energy sites from March 18 to April 16 in 15 regions. They are the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, Saratov, Smolensk, Tambov, Krasnodar and Kherson regions, Crimea, and the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

The strikes were carried out with drones and various types of artillery, including the HIMARS. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Kiev has not actually complied with the moratorium, and attempts to attack the Russian energy sector are ongoing.