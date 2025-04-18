Russia says some Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. A group of more than 10 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered to Russian fighters in the Kursk Region, according to a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Servicemen of a Ukrainian military garrison that was surrounded in the Kursk Region are suffering significant losses in manpower and weapons and continue to surrender to Russian units," the ministry said. "All participants in the reckless Kursk operation, from career officers to rank-and-file soldiers, are surrendering to Russia."

According to the Defense Ministry, guided by humanitarian considerations, servicemen of the battlegroup North guarantee that Ukrainian soldiers, if they lay down their arms and surrendered, will live and receive decent treatment in accordance with Russian laws and norms of international law.

"Ukraine lacks trained servicemen every day. Many of those who are sent to certain death in human wave attacks flee from the battlefield or surrender to the Russian military, refusing to participate in combat operations," the ministry said.

On March 12, the chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov, said that about 430 Ukrainian servicemen had been taken prisoner in the Kursk Region. He said Ukrainian servicemen began to surrender in greater number as they saw the futility of further resistance.