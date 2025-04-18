Belarusian detained in Novorossiysk intended to blow up military assembly point — FSB

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. A 24-year-old citizen of Belarus detained in Novorossiysk was planning to carry out an explosion at a military assembly point on orders from the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), as he revealed in a video released by the Federal Security Service (FSB).

"I am a citizen of Belarus. I was recruited by the SBU in December 2024. I was acting solely for personal profit, seeking easy and quick money," the detainee stated. "I was assigned two tasks - surveillance of military facilities in the Krasnodar Region and sabotage of the military assembly point in the city of Novorossiysk with the use of an IED (improvised explosive device - TASS)," he added.

According to him, the SBU supervisor told him that the operation "was a link in the plans of the Ukrainian security services to further escalate the conflict and leak the negotiations between Russia, the US and Ukraine."

He said he had buried the explosive device and was supposed to assemble the components and carry out the explosion at the military assembly point in early April, in line with the instructions he received.

An expert shown in the video holding the seized device said it was designed to be triggered by a radio signal.