MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Sergey Mironov, the leader of the A Just Russia – For Truth party, has stated that US authorities can only influence the prospects for peace between Russia and Ukraine by halting their military and financial support to Kiev.

"The American administration has had - and still has - only one real opportunity to impact peace: cease all military and financial assistance to the Kiev regime. This is the sole way to put an end to the neo-Nazi genie unleashed in 2014, when the United States backed the Maidan unrest and the subsequent coup," Mironov told TASS.

He also remarked that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s recent statement – that the US does not plan to engage in Ukrainian negotiations for weeks or months – reflects Washington’s "helplessness and unpreparedness for a genuine resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

Furthermore, Mironov noted that if the US withdraws from the peace process, it would have little impact on Russia’s stance.

"Russia is prepared to pursue its objectives through diplomacy," he said. "But it is also ready to act by force if no other options remain."