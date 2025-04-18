JD Vance reports progress in Ukrainian settlement over past 24 hours

ROME, April 18. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance has expressed optimism about the end of the conflict in Ukraine and announced progress in its settlement over the past 24 hours.

"I want to update the prime minister (Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni - TASS) on some of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Even in the past 24 hours, we think we have some interesting things to report on. Since there are the negotiations I won't prejudge them, but we do feel optimistic that we can hopefully bring this war, this very brutal war, to a close," he said at a meeting with Meloni in Rome.

Less than 24 hours after the talks at the White House, Meloni receives JD Vance, who has traveled with his family to Rome, where he will celebrate Easter (on April 20). He will also reportedly meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

On April 17, French President Emmanuel Macron met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff in Paris. According to the Elysee Palace, the "constructive talks" helped to "bring positions closer" on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Another meeting of representatives of the five countries is scheduled for next week in London, the AFP news agency reported.