Russia, Iran certain that effect of illegal sanctions can be reduced to zero — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow and Tehran remain steadfast in their belief that the impact of illegitimate sanctions can be entirely nullified, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted following discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow.

"We will, of course, continue to work bilaterally to ensure that the effects of these unjustified sanctions be reduced to zero," Lavrov emphasized with conviction. "We are fully confident that we will achieve this goal."

He underscored that coercive restrictions tend to generate more issues for the states that implement them than for the countries they target.

"The same principle applies to international trade," Lavrov noted. "Such restrictions significantly curtail competitive freedom and undermine the core principles upon which the World Trade Organization and other global economic institutions are founded."