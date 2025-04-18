Russia ready to help facilitate Iran-US nuclear deal agreements — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to facilitate potential nuclear deal agreements between Tehran and Washington provided that such accords respect Iran’s interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We welcomed the willingness – as far as we can see – to achieve objective and mutually acceptable agreements, including those that are being discussed by Iran and the United States," he stressed following talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

"Russia is certainly ready to facilitate this process and will do its best to support the agreements that would take Iran’s legitimate interests into account," Lavrov added.