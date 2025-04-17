{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
PREVIEW: Lavrov to hold talks with Iran’s foreign minister in Moscow on Friday

On Thursday, Abbas Araghchi was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Grigory Sysoyev/POOL/TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
© Grigory Sysoyev/POOL/TASS

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Moscow.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers plan to discuss a wide range of pressing regional and international issues, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to resolve the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Syria, the Caucasus and the Caspian Sea region.

On Thursday, Araghchi was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers previously met on February 25 during Lavrov's working visit to Tehran.

Lavrov confirms to Rubio Moscow’s readiness to work with US on Ukrainian crisis — ministry
Also, Rubio informed Lavrov about his contacts with Ukrainian delegates in France
Wintershall Dea initiates two arbitration proceedings against Russia
"The reason for these proceedings is the Russian Federation’s violations of its obligations under its bilateral investment protection treaty with the Federal Republic of Germany and under the Energy Charter Treaty," the company said
Rosatom says other countries coming to Russia for help with quantum tech development
That said, having become one of top three developers of quantum tech, Russia has spent roughly 20 times less money on its quantum program than the leaders in the "quantum race," Solntseva noted
Washington, Kiev to sign minerals deal on April 24 — Trump
"I assume they're going to live up to the deal, so we'll see," Trump added
IMF records slowdown in global economic growth, but not recession — Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva presented a chart recording the gradual depreciation of the dollar against the euro, as well as a curve of growth in the yield of US Treasury securities amid increased uncertainty
Republika Srpska president not afraid of EU sanctions over May 9 visit to Moscow
Milorad Dodik stressed the need to honor the dates associated with the anti-fascist struggle in Europe during World War II. He believes that it is necessary for the sake of the continent's future
Russia informs other countries of moratorium violations by Ukraine — Kremlin
The 30-day moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure was declared on March 18 and expires on April 17
Trump administration may bar Americans’ access to China’s DeepSeek — newspaper
According to the New York Times, the US authorities are also considering banning DeepSeek from purchasing US technologies, including artificial intelligence chips
Russian troops establish new footholds near Figolevka in Kharkov region, expert says
Andrey Marochko said that during active battles in the Kupyansk direction, our troops managed to improve tactical positions
Trump administration understands that Zelensky hates Russians — Lavrov
"The Trump administration has this understanding and it has repeatedly stated in public that Zelensky will have to accept the loss of land," Russia’s top diplomat said
Hamas ready for talks on releasing hostages, movement’s leader in Gaza says
In exchange, Khalil al-Hayya demands the full cessation of war
Russia-US contacts now main driving force of work on Ukrainian settlement — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, such work is under way
Russia to go through with Ukraine operation despite NATO’s involvement — Kremlin
Russia capable of continuing military operation despite NATO’s support for Kiev, Dmitry Peskov told
Press review: US could rally 70 countries against China and EU targets Russia before May 9
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 17th
US business ready to fill niches left by European companies in Russia — Dmitriev
Priority is the creation of joint ventures with Russian companies, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy said
Sending Danish troops to Ukraine to draw Denmark into conflict — Russian ambassador
According to the reports, the Danish Armed Forces are planning to send soldiers to a training camp in Ukraine
Russian troops liberate Kalinovo community in Donetsk region over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 223 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 11 JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported
Israel’s proposal on Gaza contains conditions that can’t be met — Hamas official
Khalil al-Hayya did not elaborate on what provisions Hamas considered impossible
Annual inflation in Russia accelerates to 10.28% — Economy Ministry
Prices growth rates remained at the last-year level in the non-food segment
Qatar interested in growth of tourist flow from Russia
Qatar intends to promoting itself as a tourist direction in various Russian regions
Kiev's regime loses more than 165 troops in Kursk area over past day — Russia’s top brass
Over the period of fighting in the Kursk area, the enemy has lost up to 74,780 troops, 410 tanks, 334 infantry fighting vehicles, 305 armored personnel carriers
Hamas leader in Gaza opposes disarmament
According to Khalil al-Hayya, 'the existence of Hamas and its possession of weapons are directly linked to the occupation'
Trump extends package of anti-Russian sanctions for another year
On April 15, 2021, the Biden administration introduced executive order 14024, imposing sanctions on Russian individuals and entities that may have allegedly been engaged in cyber-enabled activities against the country
Attack on Russia using Taurus missiles would imply Germany’s involvement in conflict — MFA
Meanwhile, the Kiev regime has been "a tool of this Western manipulation," Maria Zakharova argued
Russia’s Medvedev says European troops to return in coffins if deployed to Ukraine
Earlier, Andrey Yermak, the head of the office of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky, said he along with the Ukrainian defense and foreign ministers, Rustem Umerov and Andrey Sibiga, respectively, had arrived in Paris for talks with senior US officials
Ukraine strikes church in Bryansk Region's Zernovo
There were no casualties
Russia-Brazil relations rock-solid — presidential aide
All members of the BRICS group of nations are working to make international affairs truly multipolar, Celso Amorim noted
Despite suspending space ties with Moscow, Europe still uses its equipment — Putin
The head of Russian state reiterated that given how complicated space technologies can be, cooperation becomes all the more important
Russia’s oceanographic vessel Admiral Vladimirsky pays visit to Venezuela
The Admiral Vladimirsky left Kronshtadt on March 13
US tariffs to reach 245% on certain goods from China, not on all its imports — White House
Media reports saying that the US may impose tariffs of up to 245% on all imports from China are "misleading," according to the statement
Russia ready to offer high capacity nuclear plants to Indonesia
The implementation of a nuclear power plant construction project in Indonesia will give a great impetus for development of its economy, education and technologies
Diplomats deny reports of missile strike on Indian pharma company’s Kiev warehouse
"The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defense missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare’s warehouse setting it on fire," the Russian embassy in New Delhi said
Western companies reconsidering exit from Russia, delaying plans — FT
Moscow market participants pointed out that they had only seen "small signs of tepid foreign interest"
Kremlin comments on idea of Riyadh hosting Putin-Trump talks
Yury Ushakov described Vladimir Putin’s recent meeting with Steven Witkoff in St. Petersburg as "very good"
Unlike Israel, Hamas agreed to mediators’ proposal — leader
Khalil al-Hayya said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 'wants to continue the war'
Over 25 children killed daily in Gaza since start of Israeli operation, says UNICEF
"Among those requiring urgent medical assistance are 4,000 children," the report said
Hungarian officials not to come to Victory Day parade in Moscow — Orban’s office
According to Gergely Gulyas, "even if the countries of Western Europe were on good terms with Russia, it would still not make sense for Hungary to take part in the celebrations, as the end of World War II marked a bitter defeat for the country"
Russian troops liberate Preobrazhenka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia says requests closed UN Security Council session on energy strikes moratorium
First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky reiterated that the moratorium had been faithfully observed by the Russian side
Ukraine, US sign memorandum expressing willingness to reach deal on minerals — official
The sides are preparing to set up an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine
US national shot dead during plane hijacking attempt in Belize
The pilots managed to land the aircraft at Philip S. W. Goldson International Airport
Ukraine, US may sign minerals memorandum today — Zelensky
The signing of the minerals deal was upended on February 28 after a shouting match between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House
Trump aims at soonest end to conflict in Ukraine, Rubio tells Lavrov
According to the statement, 'United States want this war to end'
Iran’s top diplomat set to pass on message from Supreme Leader Khamenei to Putin — Kremlin
Iranian Foreign Minister arrived for an official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow at around midday and told reporters upon his arrival that "This trip was planned a long time ago to convey a written message from the Supreme Leader"
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un reside with Putin, appear well — spokesman
The dogs were presented to the Russian president during his visit to North Korea on June 18-19, 2024
At least three killed in cable car crash near Italian city of Naples
According to the report, four people were inside the cable car at the time of the accident
MOEX Index exceeds 2,900 points in evening session for the first time since April 4
As of 09:03 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index grew by 1.91%, to 2,900.08 points
Moscow to respond in kind if Tallinn attacks Russian ships — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia strongly condemns such "pirate-like behavior," arguing that the powers now granted to the Estonian Navy exceed the bounds of international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea
Manturov talks prospects of joint projects with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto
It is said that Manturov and Szijjarto talked about the current state and the future of cooperation, including joint projects
Russian commandos redeploy to Uzbekistan for drills on Afghan border
In the course of joint practical measures, the troops will accomplish the combat training tasks of ensuring the state’s territorial integrity
Russian forces wipe out Ukraine’s heavy equipment near Orekhov — official
The official noted that thanks to reconnaissance capabilities, Russian units in the Orekhov direction are able to detect the movement of enemy equipment practically in real time
Most countries must take decisive steps due to growth of debt burden — IMF Chief
Kristalina Georgieva allowed for the situation when certain countries "may experience shocks necessitating renewed fiscal support," and such measures "should be targeted and temporary"
Slovak PM slams top EU diplomat over warning on May 9 visit to Russia
Robert Fico noted that during his visit to Russia he intended to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and take part in the Immortal Regiment march
Three major hurdles to clear to make mission to Mars a reality, Putin tells students
The Russian leader stressed that it looked like a very distant goal at the moment
Germany grants Kiev new aid package with 66 MRAP armored vehicles, UAVs
The new package also includes shells for Leopard 2 tanks
Russia suspends Taliban ban following court ruling
The court session was held behind closed doors
Putin lauds Qatar’s efforts to help resolve Israel-Palestine conflict
According to the Russian leader, Russia and Qatar share a similar vision of how a lasting peace could be achieved
Russian troops prevent attempts by Ukrainian army to break through deep into Kursk region
The ministry added that the Russian military destroyed four armored personnel carriers
Qatar’s investments in Russia exceed $13 bln, ambassador says
Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser Al-Thani noted that the Qatar Investment Authority invested "18.9% into the Russian oil company Rosneft, 24.99% into the St. Petersburg Western High Speed Diameter Project, 25% into Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, and another 25% into Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport"
More than 700 representatives of low-numbered peoples take Public Diplomacy School course
The Public Diplomacy School, the company's representative said, is a joint project of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' MGIMO University, implemented with the support of Norilsk Nickel
US increasingly distances itself from Europe's plans to help Kiev — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova said that "Germany announced the formation of a new, ninth coalition under its command, this time focused on electronic warfare, which will include 11 countries"
Former Kursk Region governor detained on suspicion of fraud
Alexey Smirnov's former first deputy Alexey Dedov have also been detained
Ambassador slams UK scheme to register foreign influence as 'witch hunt'
"I also emphasize that there is still a lot of uncertainty in the parameters of the scheme, and we expect to receive clarifications from the local authorities," Andrey Kelin added
Trump wants to use duties to force creditors to restructure US national debt — economist
According to Professor Hans-Werner Sinn, this can be achieved by swapping bonds that mature soon for 100-year bonds with a significantly lower yield
Brent crude price on London ICE exceeds $68 per barrel for the first time since April 4
WTI futures rose by 2.36% to $64.71 per barrel
Trump says he is not in a rush to attack Iran over its nuclear program
US president said that 'Iran has a chance to have a great country and to live happily without death'
'Coalition of willing’ gone mad, strike on Sumy: Russian MFA spokewoman holds briefing
Vladimir Zelensky is "certainly" responsible for the unintended consequences of the Russian Armed Forces' attack on the venue where a Ukrainian command staff meeting was being held in Sumy, the Russian diplomat stated
Durov rejects claims that Telegram started complying with EU laws only after his detention
Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws, the Telegram co-founder stressed
Russian stock indices in the green as trading on Moscow Exchange closes
The yuan-to-ruble rate fell by 20 kopecks at the close of trading to 11.06 rubles
Court ruling on Taliban to strengthen mutual trust between Russia, Afghanistan — expert
Grigory Lukyanov pointed out that Russia’s legal mechanisms and measures are continuously evolving to adapt to new realities
Deliveries of import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft expected to start in 2026 — Rostec
According to the state corporation press service, the information about the postponement of the Superjet certification deadlines is not true
AI could replace most programmers within the next year — ex-Google CEO
Eric Schmidt believes that AI models will quickly evolve to perform a greater number of highly specialized tasks that only humans can currently complete
Taliban expects to develop full-scale diplomatic, economic ties with Russia
In the spokesman’s opinion, "Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has a correct policy with regard to Afghanistan"
Russian envoy points to important window of opportunity for Moscow, Washington
The window of opportunity that opened up in Russia-US relations after the change of US administration "has made it possible not only to resume political dialogue but also to revive cultural ties between our countries," Alexander Darchiev said
Sony turns small profit in Russia for first time since 2021
In March 2022, Sony suspended supplies of gaming consoles, accessories and games to Russia, as well as the operation of its Playstation Store
Moon and Mars cannot be explored without nuclear energy — expert
The scientist further noted that Russia is entirely self-sufficient in space-related activities, but that the country had lost "its launch capabilities and many other assets," because the rest of the world had begun actively developing commercial space industries
Serbian president cites FSB report as proof of attempted color revolution
A group of Federal Security Service experts said in a report published by Serbia’s Security Information Agency on Wednesday that the government of Serbia did not use sonic devices to disperse the March 15 rally in Belgrade
Responsibility for what happened in Sumy certainly lies with Zelensky — Russian diplomat
As Maria Zakharova stressed, "the junta leader tried to shift the responsibility for this next terrible war crime against his own citizens to the head of the Sumy military administration"
Global trading system is experiencing the reboot — IMF Chief
According to Kristalina Georgieva, volatility in financial markets and uncertainty in trade policy increased significantly
IAEA chief says Iran is close to going nuclear
On April 14, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced that Grossi is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on the evening of April 16 for meetings with Araghchi and Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran
Inflation expectations in Russia up slightly to 13.1% in April from 12.9% in March
In March, expected inflation went sharply down compared with its February level of 13.7%
Trump annoyed by EU’s backing of Zelensky after White House clash — Politico
On February 28, when answering questions from the media ahead of negotiations, Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky clashed verbally, during which Trump pointed out Zelensky’s lack of respect toward the United States
Technology to jam Starlink signal begins to be used in Kherson Region — governor
This technology has already started to be deployed, and the effects are already being felt, Vladimir Saldo stressed
All parameters of possible agreements on Ukraine should be fulfilled by parties — MFA
On March 18, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a 30-day mutual pause on strikes against energy infrastructure
OPEC+ countries to compensate 4.6 mln barrels daily of surplus production by June 2026
Eight OPEC+ countries that assumed an obligation earlier on voluntary oil production cuts had an online meeting on April 3
Three Ukrainian drones attack ZNPP satellite city of Energodar — mayor
No casualties were reported
Russia needs to produce about 200 planes by 2030 to replace foreign ones
In early March, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov said that 13 serial MC-21 and 20 SJ-100 aircraft were in various stages of readiness for production
EU may introduce restrictions on exports to US — Bloomberg
According to the sources, this move is being considered as a deterrent if trade negotiations with Washington fail to produce a satisfactory outcome
Moscow International Film Festival kicks off in Russian capital
At the beginning of the ceremony, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky read out a telegram from Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed to the festival’s participants and guests
Iranian foreign minister hands Putin letter from ayatollah — Iran’s Foreign Ministry
According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, "mainly nuclear issues" were discussed at the meeting, as well as the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East
Nissan to cut production of its best-selling model in US due to Trump tariffs
During the first three months of this year, 62,000 units of the Rogue crossover were sold in the United States
Major Asian countries consider NSR an alternative to the Suez Canal — Chekunkov
The head of the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexei Chekunkov noted that the Northern Sea Route is a "cross-cutting issue" for the development of the Russian Arctic
Hollywood star Van Damme ready to visit Russia as ambassador of peace
Van Damme added that he would like to talk with the Russian leadership "only about peace, sport and happiness"
Lavrov confirms to Rubio Moscow’s readiness to work with US on Ukrainian crisis — ministry
Also, Rubio informed Lavrov about his contacts with Ukrainian delegates in France
Rheinmetall to complete construction of ammo factory in Ukraine next year
Rheinmetall is Germany’s largest defense company
Ukraine deliberately struck ZNPP before expiration of moratorium on energy attacks — plant
The ceasefire on energy infrastructure, in place since March 18, followed a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump
Russian MFA spokeswoman calls insane Franco-British plan to send contingent to Ukraine
Maria Zakharova noted that, alongside the French and the British, "only similarly frenzied Russophobes in the Baltic states" are willing to join this venture
Ukrainian strikes target energy facilities in 15 Russian regions — TASS estimates
The attacks involved unmanned aerial vehicles, FPV drones and artillery, including HIMARS rocket launchers
Scientists say they find 'strong evidence' of likely presence of life outside solar system
At the same time, the conclusions drawn by scientists are not yet definitive
Decision to suspend ban on Taliban natural — expert
Andrey Bystritsky emphasized that "it would be strange to continue listing the movement as a banned organization while it holds power in a major country"
