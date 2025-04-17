PREVIEW: Lavrov to hold talks with Iran’s foreign minister in Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Moscow.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the ministers plan to discuss a wide range of pressing regional and international issues, including the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to resolve the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Syria, the Caucasus and the Caspian Sea region.

On Thursday, Araghchi was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian and Iranian foreign ministers previously met on February 25 during Lavrov's working visit to Tehran.