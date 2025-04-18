France, UK, Germany can help achieve peace in Ukraine, top US diplomat says

PARIS, April 18. /TASS/. Paris, London and Berlin can help find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said following talks with French and British officials in Paris.

According to him, the talks were constructive. "I think the UK, France, and Germany can help us <...> get closer to a resolution," Rubio told reporters at France’s Le Bourget Airport.

He pointed out that the White House was in constant contact with London and Paris on settling the Ukraine issue. "We welcome their involvement; we think it's important," he concluded.

French President Emmanuel Macron held a meeting with Rubio and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in Paris on April 17. According to the Elysee Palace, "the constructive talks" made it possible to bring positions on resolving the Ukraine conflict closer together.