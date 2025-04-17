Deliveries of import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft expected to start in 2026 — Rostec

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Deliveries of the Russian short-haul SJ-100 aircraft fully assembled from domestically produced components will begin in 2026, by the end of this year the aircraft with domestic engines should complete the flight certification program, the press service of the Rostec state corporation reported.

Rostec also added that certification of the PD-8 engine for the Superjet is planned for autumn of 2025.

"The information about the postponement of the Superjet certification deadlines is not true. The certification of the PD-8 engine is scheduled for the fall of 2025. Also, by the end of this year, the Superjet with domestic power plants must complete the flight certification program. We are on track. In 2026, we plan to begin deliveries of aircraft to airlines," the state corporation said.

Earlier, the Russian Transport Ministry also reported that obtaining a type certificate for the import-substituted SJ New aircraft with a domestic PD-8 engine is scheduled for December 2025.

The prototype of the SJ-100 aircraft with the PD-8 made its first flight on March 17.

The SJ-100 is a short-haul narrow-body aircraft. It is being created under the program of import substitution of systems and components. The airliner will be the latest model in the family of Superjet aircraft, which is currently in operation.