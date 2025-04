BRYANSK, April 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have launched a mortar shelling and drone strike on a chapel church located in the village of Zernovo in the Bryansk Region's Suzemsky district, causing no casualties, governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Nothing is sacred for them! Ukraine carried out a mortar shelling and a targeted strike by kamikaze drones on the church-chapel in the village of Zernovo of the Suzemsky district. No casualties occurred," he wrote on his Telegram channel.