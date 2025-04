WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. Washington and Kiev will conclude the deal on Ukrainian mineral resources on April 24, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

When asked, whether the document will be signed this week, the US leader replied: "We have a minerals deal, which I guess is going to be signed <…> next Thursday, soon."

"I assume they're going to live up to the deal, so we'll see," Trump added.