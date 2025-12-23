MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Battlegroup West destroyed 33 enemy drone control points and 34 heavy quadcopters over the past 24 hours, Ivan Bigma, head of the group's press center announced.

"The group's air defense crews, electronic warfare teams, and aerial surveillance posts suppressed and shot down three fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 34 R-18 (Baba Yaga) heavy combat quadcopters in the air. In addition, 33 unmanned aerial vehicle control points, a Starlink satellite communications terminal, and six Ukrainian Armed Forces field ammunition depots were discovered and destroyed," he said.