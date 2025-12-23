US State Department refutes rift between Rubio, Witkoff

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. The US State Department has refuted NBC’s allegations that there is "a long-running rift" between top US diplomat Marco Rubio and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff regarding negotiations to settle the Ukrainian conflict.

"NBC fake news relies on anonymous sources with zero knowledge to spread lies about [US] President [Donald] Trump’s team. Secretary [Marco] Rubio considers Special Envoy [Steve] Witkoff a friend and patriot," State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott wrote on his X page.

In turn, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly also pointed out that the information spread by NBC News is baseless, since both Rubio and Witkoff work together to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

"This is a total hack job based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about. US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and State Secretary Marco Rubio work totally in sync on everything — including ending the war in Ukraine. Goes to show why no one takes NBC News seriously," she wrote on her X page.

On December 22, NBC reported, citing sources, that special envoy Steve Witkoff does not share information regarding his plans for the Ukrainian settlement talks with State Secretary Marco Rubio, as their approaches differ. According to the TV channel, Witkoff usually "makes an end-run" with regards to the top US diplomat.