More than 50% of Iran's missile launchers destroyed, IDF spokesperson told TASS

TEL AVIV, March 5. /TASS/. Israeli military estimates suggest that over half of Iran’s missile launchers have been destroyed in recent strikes since February 28, according to IDF spokesperson Anna Ukolova speaking to TASS.

"Based on our assessments, more than 50% of Iran’s missile launchers have been eliminated," Ukolova stated. She further explained that this reduction in Iran’s missile capabilities was a key factor enabling the Israeli authorities to ease some restrictions on the home front. The Israeli Home Front Command considers various elements, including the enemy’s military strength, when issuing instructions to the public. Ukolova emphasized, "While the intensity of shelling has decreased, the threat persists. Our air defense systems remain on high alert, and we urge everyone to follow safety instructions and stay vigilant."

On March 5, the Israeli Home Front Command eased certain restrictions imposed on February 28, permitting gatherings of up to 50 people and allowing work in buildings near bomb shelters. However, classes continue to be suspended.

The escalation began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a coordinated military operation targeting Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Tehran. In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets within Israel. Additionally, US military targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. Reports indicate that the strikes resulted in the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other senior Iranian officials.