Trump approves a plan to build two new Battleships for the US Navy

WASHINGTON, December 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced that he has approved a plan to build two new battleships for the US Navy.

"It is my great honor to announce that I have approved a plan for the Navy to begin the construction of two brand new, very large, largest we’ve ever built, battleships," he said talking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate near West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.

"These are the best in the world. They'll be the fastest, the biggest," the American leader asserted.

Trump specified that the United States could build 20-25 such ships.

"We're starting with the first two immediately <…> I think we're going to do another eight, and then we're going to ultimately, and pretty quickly, have a total of about 20 to 25," he said.

Trump did not specify the expected duration of this program. He noted that the displacement of these ships will exceed 30,000-40,000 tons.

"The battleships are going to be armed just in terms of guns and missiles at the highest level. They will also have hypersonic weapons, many hypersonic weapons, state of the art, electric rail guns and even the high-powered lasers," Trump added.

"They'll also carry the nuclear arms," Trumps said adding that these nuclear arms are currently in development.