Russia-Armenia trade turnover totals $4.5 bln in first nine months of 2025

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Armenia totaled $4.5 bln in the first nine months of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"Our trade turnover has adjusted – we discussed this yesterday. If in 2024 it exceeded $11 bln, then in the first nine months of the current year it amounted to $4.5 bln," Putin noted, adding that this is a good figure that provides grounds to expect further growth in the near term.

Putin said earlier at an informal CIS summit that trade turnover between CIS member countries amounted to around $90 bln in the first 10 months of 2025. "In the past year, the multifaceted cooperation between our countries developed successfully overall. This is evidenced by the substantial volume of trade between Russia and the Commonwealth member states, which amounted to almost $90 bln in the first 10 months of this year," he said.

Over the past 30 years, the Commonwealth has established itself as an authoritative regional integration association, in which member countries build relations on the principles of genuine good-neighborliness, equal partnership, mutual benefit, respect, and consideration of each other's interests, Putin added.

The head of state also noted the importance of CIS countries cooperating in preserving a unified cultural and humanitarian space and expanding diverse exchanges between citizens. "Our peoples are truly connected by many things: a deep interweaving of traditions and cultures, a commitment to common moral and spiritual values, and close family and familial ties," he said.