IAEA Chief says he may visit Russia in March 2026

BUENOS AIRES, December 23. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said he may visit Moscow in March of next year.

"We will be in Moscow soon. Probably in March," he told reporters after presenting his candidacy for the post of UN Secretary-General in Buenos Aires.

Grossi also said that he is working on organizing a visit to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran in the coming months.

"Possibly. Relations with Iran are complicated, but I am in constant contact with them," he told reporters, answering a question about whether he planned to visit the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the coming months.

He also noted that is currently not sufficiently promoting dialogue between Venezuela and the US.

"Dialogue is needed, which the UN is not providing. Therefore, new UN leadership that can facilitate this dialogue is important," he told reporters.