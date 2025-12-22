Top Russian diplomat voices support to Venezuela over developments in Caribbean

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto expressed their serious concern by the escalatory steps of the United States in the Caribbean Sea, and Lavrov voiced support to Pinto in that context, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers expressed serious concern over the intensification of Washington’s escalatory steps in the Caribbean Sea, which may entail far-reaching consequences for the region and create a threat to the international maritime traffic," the statement reads.

The Russian side "reaffirmed its extensive support and solidarity with the people and the government of Venezuela in this context," the ministry added.